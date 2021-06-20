KOLODZIEJ - Edward J.
Age 72, of the City of Tonawanda, June 8, 2021. Edward was a retired employee of the City of Tonawanda Schools and was a former employee of TLS Landscaping. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He loved nature and the outdoors, gardening and caring for birds. He also was a car enthusiast and enjoyed photography. Beloved father of Sarah (Eric) Hansen, Michelle (Christopher) Carella, and Bryan (Michelle) Ababurko; dear grandfather of Ayden, Benjamin, Ainsley, Brynn, and Emma; brother of the late Richard and John Kolodziej. Family and friends may call at FRETTHOLD & HAMP FUNERAL HOME, 37 Adam Street in Tonawanda, on Monday, June 21st from 4-7 PM. Funeral services will be held privately, interment will be in the Ascension Chapel of Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family would like to send a special thank you to the Head & Neck and The Jonah Cancer Care Centers at ECMC, Terrace View Long Term Care Facility, the VNA of WNY, and Hospice of Buffalo for your compassion & care. Condolences may be shared at frettholdandhamp.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.