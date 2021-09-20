I just wanted to take a quick minute to say thanks and goodbye to a man who taught me more than I could ever put into words. Ed took me in ( and back - too many times to mention) starting around 1990. Villa 2 was my 1st job and I spent uncountable hours there working with and for him. He truly taught me practically everything I know about food and working in the kitchen. Anywhere else I ever went after I was WELL prepared to handle due to the time and knowledge he shared with me. I can still hear his voice calling "PHILLIP - do me a favor " as only he could... Rest In Peace ...if anyone earned it he sure did. Much honor love and respect to the family and sorry for your loss . The only consolation is all pierogis upstairs just got a hell of a lot better!

Phil Wilkanowski Work September 20, 2021