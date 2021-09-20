Menu
Edward J. KUTAS
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY
Kutas - Edward J.
September 18, 2021. Beloved husband
of Irene (nee Korcz) Kutas; devoted father of Edward K. (Rosanna) Kutas, Kevin M. Kutas, and Renee D. (Jay) Garrow; loving grandfather of Edward J., Jessica M., Leigha M., Alexander M., Alexia R., and Colton A.; dear brother of Lawrence M. Kutas, Annmarie (Thomas) Rustowicz, and the late Robert (Nancy) Kutas; also survived by five nieces and one nephew.Mr. Kutas was the owner of Polish Villa Restaurants, in Cheektowaga. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Tuesday, from 4-8 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 8 PM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd , West Seneca, NY
Sep
21
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd , West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
Find comfort in knowing you all were a special part of such a well-lived life, wishing you God´s peace and my deepest sympathy.
Irene Kmiotek
September 24, 2021
My condolences. RIP Mr. Kutas Dancing the Polka in Heaven with Chopin now
Michelle Vaughn
Work
September 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Elizabeth Judy Morreale
September 21, 2021
Kutas Family, I am so sorry for your loss. May the memories ease your heartache...
Robin Eastmer
Other
September 21, 2021
I just wanted to take a quick minute to say thanks and goodbye to a man who taught me more than I could ever put into words. Ed took me in ( and back - too many times to mention) starting around 1990. Villa 2 was my 1st job and I spent uncountable hours there working with and for him. He truly taught me practically everything I know about food and working in the kitchen. Anywhere else I ever went after I was WELL prepared to handle due to the time and knowledge he shared with me. I can still hear his voice calling "PHILLIP - do me a favor " as only he could... Rest In Peace ...if anyone earned it he sure did. Much honor love and respect to the family and sorry for your loss . The only consolation is all pierogis upstairs just got a hell of a lot better!
Phil Wilkanowski
Work
September 20, 2021
Rip Eddie. Polka music in heaven now
Mike Burdzy
September 20, 2021
So very for the loss of Eddie, such a wonderful man. Thinking of when I met you in Poland and in Buffalo at the restaurant, so many fine memories. Thinking of you, Irene, and family. You are all in my prayers. May God watch over you all during this time of intense sorrow. Love, Joani Posluzny-Hoffsten
Joanne Posluszny-Hoffsten
September 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michele Kutas
Family
September 20, 2021
Bob and I offer our deepest condolences to the Kutas family. Ed was a great neighbor, a friend, my boss at one time and an overall great man. His devotion to his family and his business was what he was made of. I know there will be a huge void now that he is gone.
Michelle Bliss
Friend
September 20, 2021
Eddie was wonderful to me when I was married to his brother. I remember the food shows with him and Larry and Ed working at La Crape, which were wonderful that he created. I am so sorry for your Loss Irene and to his extended family.
Rhonda Metzgar
Other
September 20, 2021
Deepest condolences and prayers for peace. Ed was loved by many.
Tim Manko
Friend
September 20, 2021
Sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Mr & Mrs James C Keller Jr
Friend
September 20, 2021
so sorry for your loss. Think of you all often. those were the good old days. Eddie was a great boss to me. my prayers are with the family. love Ethel
Ethel Farolino
Work
September 20, 2021
It was with great sadness that we learned of Eddie ´s passing. Please accept our heartfelt condolences and we hope that in a small way they help through these trying times.
Beata & Jacek Putowski
September 20, 2021
