Kutas - Edward J.
September 18, 2021. Beloved husband
of Irene (nee Korcz) Kutas; devoted father of Edward K. (Rosanna) Kutas, Kevin M. Kutas, and Renee D. (Jay) Garrow; loving grandfather of Edward J., Jessica M., Leigha M., Alexander M., Alexia R., and Colton A.; dear brother of Lawrence M. Kutas, Annmarie (Thomas) Rustowicz, and the late Robert (Nancy) Kutas; also survived by five nieces and one nephew.Mr. Kutas was the owner of Polish Villa Restaurants, in Cheektowaga. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Tuesday, from 4-8 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 8 PM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.