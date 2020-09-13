Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward L. "Ted" KINSELLA
KINSELLA - Edward L. "Ted"
Of West Seneca, NY passed peacefully surrounded by his family on his 87th birthday, September 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith A. (nee Pisto) Kinsella; dearest father of Julie (Robert) Sorbini, Roxanne (Mark) Carrow and Terri (David) Wroblewski; loving Poppy of Mark "Buzz" Carrow, Karlie (Jeff) Scanzuso, Bobby Sorbini and David Wroblewski; great-grandfather of Juliana Carrow, Mark James Carrow, Preston Scanzuso and Jase Scanzuso; dear brother of the late Jeanne (late Gordon) Jenner and late Joan (late James) Mahoney; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private wake and funeral service was held at the convenience of the family. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.