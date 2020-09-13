KINSELLA - Edward L. "Ted"
Of West Seneca, NY passed peacefully surrounded by his family on his 87th birthday, September 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith A. (nee Pisto) Kinsella; dearest father of Julie (Robert) Sorbini, Roxanne (Mark) Carrow and Terri (David) Wroblewski; loving Poppy of Mark "Buzz" Carrow, Karlie (Jeff) Scanzuso, Bobby Sorbini and David Wroblewski; great-grandfather of Juliana Carrow, Mark James Carrow, Preston Scanzuso and Jase Scanzuso; dear brother of the late Jeanne (late Gordon) Jenner and late Joan (late James) Mahoney; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private wake and funeral service was held at the convenience of the family. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.