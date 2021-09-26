McCLIVE - Edward G.
September 23, 2021. Husband of the late Elizabeth F. McClive; father of Edward G. (late Jacqueline) McClive Jr. and Timothy E. (Dana); grandfather of Joshua, Veronica, Daniel, Samuel and Abigail; brother of the late Douglas W. (Lynette) McClive Jr., R. Warren (Phyllis and Shirley) McClive and John R. (Louise and Carol) McClive; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ed attended Lafayette H.S. and the University of Buffalo; enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific theater as a signalman. He was active in the Boy Scouts Troop 2, and was an Eagle Scout; rowed with the Lafayette H.S. crew team and West Side Rowing Club in his youth. Ed was involved with the Buffalo Jaycees and Gyro Club of Buffalo, and was a past President and Treasurer of the Buffalo Ski Club, where he was active for over forty-five years. After retirement he volunteered as a Docent for the Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society. He worked for fifty years in the printing industry, beginning with Buffalo Lithograph Co. in 1946 and ending at Sterling C. Sommer, Inc. in 1996. No prior visitation; flowers gratefully declined. A private Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.