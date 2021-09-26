Menu
Edward G. McCLIVE
McCLIVE - Edward G.
September 23, 2021. Husband of the late Elizabeth F. McClive; father of Edward G. (late Jacqueline) McClive Jr. and Timothy E. (Dana); grandfather of Joshua, Veronica, Daniel, Samuel and Abigail; brother of the late Douglas W. (Lynette) McClive Jr., R. Warren (Phyllis and Shirley) McClive and John R. (Louise and Carol) McClive; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ed attended Lafayette H.S. and the University of Buffalo; enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific theater as a signalman. He was active in the Boy Scouts Troop 2, and was an Eagle Scout; rowed with the Lafayette H.S. crew team and West Side Rowing Club in his youth. Ed was involved with the Buffalo Jaycees and Gyro Club of Buffalo, and was a past President and Treasurer of the Buffalo Ski Club, where he was active for over forty-five years. After retirement he volunteered as a Docent for the Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society. He worked for fifty years in the printing industry, beginning with Buffalo Lithograph Co. in 1946 and ending at Sterling C. Sommer, Inc. in 1996. No prior visitation; flowers gratefully declined. A private Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paulette & Family
September 29, 2021
Sandy, I'm sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. Please accept my condolences. Jim (LHS '71)
Jim Lester
Other
September 29, 2021
Unfortunately Eddie was only a boyhood friend. For some reason we never re connected after WW ll. But I do remember the great times for some 5 yeas at the West Side Rowing Club. I rowed with Ed in Lafayette's second crew, even though I went to Annunciation High school. What fond memories of fun loving times with not a worry in the world...until we both went off into the Navy. My condolence to family as I send out prayers. Hey, maybe they have a great crew in heaven, Hope he saves a seat for me, preferably the bow seat.
Fran Lucca
School
September 27, 2021
One of the most thoughtful and articulate men I´ve known. An awesome Grandpa, father and friend. Ed is a great dude and he will be missed. Love ya Ed
Guy Higgins
Family
September 27, 2021
