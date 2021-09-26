Unfortunately Eddie was only a boyhood friend. For some reason we never re connected after WW ll. But I do remember the great times for some 5 yeas at the West Side Rowing Club. I rowed with Ed in Lafayette's second crew, even though I went to Annunciation High school. What fond memories of fun loving times with not a worry in the world...until we both went off into the Navy. My condolence to family as I send out prayers. Hey, maybe they have a great crew in heaven, Hope he saves a seat for me, preferably the bow seat.

Fran Lucca School September 27, 2021