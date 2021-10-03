Menu
Edward W. McISAAC Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
McISAAC - Edward W., Jr.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda (Pacer)McIsaac; dearest father of Edward III (Melissa), Stacey, Erin (Nicholas) Halladay and Shannon (Alex) Spengler; loving grandfather of Kayli, Kelsey, Makenna and Everett; brother of David and Peter; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 4-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Linda and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. I will always remember "Mr Ed" for his joking around and laughing. I have so many wonderful memories of him from his 4th of July fireworks that he always had for the kids to our family trip to Ocean City. I also remember when we stood outside with our coffee cups waiting to get our kids on the bus when they were little. May he rest in peace. I pray that God gives you and your family strength to get through this very difficult time. My deepest sympathies.
Gwen Radt
Friend
October 2, 2021
