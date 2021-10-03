Dear Linda and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. I will always remember "Mr Ed" for his joking around and laughing. I have so many wonderful memories of him from his 4th of July fireworks that he always had for the kids to our family trip to Ocean City. I also remember when we stood outside with our coffee cups waiting to get our kids on the bus when they were little. May he rest in peace. I pray that God gives you and your family strength to get through this very difficult time. My deepest sympathies.

Gwen Radt Friend October 2, 2021