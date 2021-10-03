McISAAC - Edward W., Jr.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda (Pacer)McIsaac; dearest father of Edward III (Melissa), Stacey, Erin (Nicholas) Halladay and Shannon (Alex) Spengler; loving grandfather of Kayli, Kelsey, Makenna and Everett; brother of David and Peter; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 4-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.