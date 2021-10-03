Menu
Edward G. MEYER
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
MEYER - Edward G.
Of Lancaster, NY, September 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Virginia (Bove); loving father of Carol (Ed) Marki, Edward (Deborah) and the late Ronald; dearest grandfather of Melissa Drabek, Edward M. Marki, Tracey Meyer, Erin (Craig) Sisson and Daniel Meyer; great-grandfather of Meagan, Autumn, Emma, Paige, Miranda, Tyler, Logan and Caiden; great-great-grandfather of Rhiannon and AJ; brother of the late Agnes (Late John); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church
Lancaster,, NY
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ed will be missed I had opportunity to work and help while he was a trustee and around neighborhood
Chuck Walter
Neighbor
October 5, 2021
Dear Meyer and Marki Families, We share your sadness in the loss of Ed. The over 50 years we shared as neighbors, political partners, community service and more leave us all with wonderful memories. May he reign in heaven with Ginny and Ronny. Sincerely, Cricket and Butch Humphrey
Darlene Humphrey
October 5, 2021
Good guy to work and play Golf with for many years at N.F.G.
kEN Wood
Coworker
October 3, 2021
Dear Carol, Ed, and Meyer/Marki families,

What a long life and lineage he has left as an important mark on the earth---rare and remarkable. My deepest condolences to you all.

Lovingly,
Susan

Susan Nichols
Friend
October 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. How wonderful that you had your father in you life for so long. What a blessing. ❤
Linda Stuber
Friend
October 2, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the Meyer family. Ed was proud member of the Lancaster Village Board and Lancaster Fire Department and more importantly, a good friend. It was an honor to serve with him in both organizations.
Bill Schroeder
Friend
October 1, 2021
