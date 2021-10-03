MEYER - Edward G.
Of Lancaster, NY, September 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Virginia (Bove); loving father of Carol (Ed) Marki, Edward (Deborah) and the late Ronald; dearest grandfather of Melissa Drabek, Edward M. Marki, Tracey Meyer, Erin (Craig) Sisson and Daniel Meyer; great-grandfather of Meagan, Autumn, Emma, Paige, Miranda, Tyler, Logan and Caiden; great-great-grandfather of Rhiannon and AJ; brother of the late Agnes (Late John); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.