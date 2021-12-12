Menu
Edward S. MICHAEL
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
MICHAEL - Edward S.
Of Lancaster, NY, December 2, 2021, age 76. Beloved husband of 51 years to Donna (Stetz) Michael; devoted father of Jennifer (Jaime) Hermann, Christopher Michael and Sarah (Leigh) Kinseher; cherished grandfather of eight; loving son of the late Simon and late Evelyn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed mother of Teresa of Calcutta Parish at St. James Church, on Saturday, December 18 at 10 AM. No prior visitations. Ed was a Vietnam veteran, Electrical Engineer by trade, Marian Servant of Divine Providence since 1985, a member of the Faith and Sharing Retreat Ministry and also assisted with CHC Learning Center Student Art Fundraisers. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Blessed mother of Teresa of Calcutta Parish at St. James Church
NY
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
Dear Mrs. Michaels and family: What a blessing to have met you, your husband and children. I enjoyed your company at the Circle of Friends events with the Sebring crew. My fondest memory of Mr. Michael's was his smile, laughter and support for his family. Absent from this world and present in the loving arms of our Lord!!! May God Bless you and your family with great strength and comfort. I love you guys!!!

Love Juliane (People Inc/Southeast Works Staff).
Juliane Daye
Friend
December 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. We will miss seeing him in Church every Sunday. God Bless.
Ray & Bev Jarnot
December 14, 2021
Dear Donna and family: Always a joy to be with Ed throughout the years at St Marys on the hill. His assignment now complete, Ed returns to the loving arms of Jesus. Faith guarantees our joyful reunion at the Lord's table. What a celebration that will be! Shalom
Michael (Diane in Spirit) Zimmer
Friend
December 10, 2021
