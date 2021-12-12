Dear Mrs. Michaels and family: What a blessing to have met you, your husband and children. I enjoyed your company at the Circle of Friends events with the Sebring crew. My fondest memory of Mr. Michael's was his smile, laughter and support for his family. Absent from this world and present in the loving arms of our Lord!!! May God Bless you and your family with great strength and comfort. I love you guys!!!



Love Juliane (People Inc/Southeast Works Staff).

Juliane Daye Friend December 14, 2021