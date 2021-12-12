MICHAEL - Edward S.
Of Lancaster, NY, December 2, 2021, age 76. Beloved husband of 51 years to Donna (Stetz) Michael; devoted father of Jennifer (Jaime) Hermann, Christopher Michael and Sarah (Leigh) Kinseher; cherished grandfather of eight; loving son of the late Simon and late Evelyn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed mother of Teresa of Calcutta Parish at St. James Church, on Saturday, December 18 at 10 AM. No prior visitations. Ed was a Vietnam veteran, Electrical Engineer by trade, Marian Servant of Divine Providence since 1985, a member of the Faith and Sharing Retreat Ministry and also assisted with CHC Learning Center Student Art Fundraisers. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.