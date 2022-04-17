Menu
Edward S. NAGI
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
April 14, 2022, age 97, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Florence H. (nee Napierski) Nagi; dearest father of Joann (Warren) Busch and Marie Rosten; dear grandfather of Andrea (Brenden) Reinhardt, Dana Busch, Todd (Casey) Reinhardt, Paul Busch, Erik (fiancée Haley) Reinhardt, Matthew (Brittnie) Busch and Jeffrey Busch; great-grandfather of Samantha, Leo, Rush and Rosie Reinhardt; brother of the late Irene (late Joseph) Wroblewski; brother-in-law of late Irene (late Thaddeus) Hejna, late Edward (late Rita) Napierski, late Henry (late Annette) Napierski and the late Dorothy (late Bruno) Zuchowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends, Monday, April 18th, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Mr. Nagi was a Navy veteran of WWII, member of Pvt. Leonard Post VFW 6251 and Westinghouse retirees.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
