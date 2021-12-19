Menu
Edward M. NEWELL
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Newell - Edward M.
Age 81 of Derby, NY, entered into peaceful rest on December 12, 2021. Loving father of Lisa (J. Scott) Garvey and Randy (Tracy) Newell; grandfather to Benjamin and Beau Garvey; brother of JoAnn (Paul) Edwards and William (Brenda) Newell; several nieces and nephews, cousins and truly-valued friends. Graduate of Cornell University School of Agriculture; brother of Zeta Psi Fraternity. Owner of Ed-Em Dairy Farm in Findley Lake, NY as a steward of the land for over 30 years. Edward was proud to provide food for others and was dedicated to caring for "all of God's creatures." Owner of North Creek Stables, he trained standardbred horses for 20 years. Served as a director of Sherman Farmer's Mill, board member of WNY Harness Horseman's Association, and represented New York State as an Outstanding Young Farmer of America. Avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Cavaliers; always enjoyed dinner with his friends and good conversation. Gratitude is expressed to all of Edward's caregivers and doctors. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LAKESIDE FUNERAL HOME in Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or an animal care center of choice. Online condolences and memorial donations may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


