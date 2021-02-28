Nowak - Edward D.

February 23, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Eleanor Nowak (nee Samol); devoted father of Valerie Nowak; loving brother of John (the late Jean) Nowak, Rose (the late Howard) Huber, Judy (Jerry) Walters, the late Angie Nowak, and the late Richard (Maryann) Nowak; cherished son of the late John and Lottie Nowak; beloved uncle of several nieces and nephews; and devoted "buddy" of family pets. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-674-5776. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WNY Raptors and Wildlife Care, Inc.







Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.