Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward D. NOWAK
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
Nowak - Edward D.
February 23, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Eleanor Nowak (nee Samol); devoted father of Valerie Nowak; loving brother of John (the late Jean) Nowak, Rose (the late Howard) Huber, Judy (Jerry) Walters, the late Angie Nowak, and the late Richard (Maryann) Nowak; cherished son of the late John and Lottie Nowak; beloved uncle of several nieces and nephews; and devoted "buddy" of family pets. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-674-5776. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WNY Raptors and Wildlife Care, Inc.


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am very sorry to hear about the loss of uncle Eddie. My condolences, may he Rest In Peace. Thoughts and prayers to you Aunt Ellie and Valarie. I know how sorrowful this time may be.
Renee Mason
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results