Edward C. OTT
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway
Lancaster, NY
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
OTT - Edward C.
March 31, 2022; of Elma, NY; age 94. Beloved husband of the late Florence R. (nee Bohman) Ott. Devoted father of Kristina Ott, Jeanne (Juan) Portillo, David (Malai) Ott and Rebecca (Eric) Sherry. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan Portillo, Matthew Sherry and Daniel Sherry. Loving son of the late Emil and Louise Ott. Dear brother of Helen (Daniel) Kott. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other family. Family will be present on Sunday 4-7 p.m. at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster. Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mr. Ott was an Army Korean War veteran. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Vision, PO Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063 or www.worldvision.org.
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
Apr
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fellowship Wesleyan Church
1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca, NY
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
