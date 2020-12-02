PADLO - Edward
Age 96, of North Tonawanda on November 27, 2020. Edward was born in Niagara Falls, NY to John and Anna (Kok) Padlo. Edward served in the United States Army in communications and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. He graduated Summa Cum Laude, and was a member of the ROTC, the golf team, the Newman Club, and Sigma Phi Epsilon. He worked for Union Carbide, and for Occidental, Hooker Division for 17 years as a licensed professional engineer. He went on to own his own business as a coal broker for E & W Coal until he retired. He was an avid golfer his whole life and won many championships. He and his wife were members of the Niagara Frontier Country Club. Edward enjoyed hunting for deer and pheasant with his Labrador Retrievers. Edward often traveled to Canada where he enjoyed fishing. Edward was predeceased by his parents, John and Anna (Kok) Padlo, sister Genevieve Padlo, and brother Lt. Walter Padlo. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Wanda (Dezik) Padlo, and sister MaryAnn Anzel. He will be missed by many nephews, nieces, and cousins. A funeral service will be held at Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver Street at the corner of Ward Road, on Saturday at 10 am. Entombment at Gate of Heaven mausoleum in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA Serving Niagara County. Condolences may be shared online at www.FrettholdFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.