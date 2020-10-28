REED - Edward Patrick
Of West Seneca, at the age of 76 on October 25, 2020. Dearest Husband of Barbara A. (nee Pieber) Reed; father of Mark Patrick (Nancy) Reed; brother of Linda (James) Knight and the late Carol (late Richard Schneider) Reed; grandfather of Connor Reed; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 3-7 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). Please remember that face coverings and a 6 foot separation are required. With the current capacity restriction, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for the comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the Mandated Restrictions. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish, 1345 Indian Church Rd., at Union Rd., West Seneca, on Friday, at 9:30 AM. Cremation to follow with Private Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Reed was a member of the American Legion-West Seneca Post 735. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.