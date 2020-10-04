Menu
Edward R. SUNDAY
SUNDAY - Edward R.
October 1, 2020, of Lancaster at the age of 92. Loving husband of 64 years to Marcia A. (nee Pinkowski); devoted father of Gregory (Kathleen) Niedzielski and Dr. Bonnie Sunday; dearest grandfather of Victoria and Katie Niedzielski; brother of Mary (late Richard) Wroblewski. Edward was a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force during the Korean War and retired from State Farm Insurance after 30 years as a claims adjuster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held October 10 at 11:15 AM at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY. No prior visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations in Edward's memory may be made to Pet Connections Programs Inc., 12935 Williston Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
