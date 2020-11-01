Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward RIECK
RIECK - Edward
Passed away on October 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Edward is the son of the late Edward and Genevieve Rieck; father to Samantha and Heather; step-dad to Justin Wekenmann; beloved brother to Lynn Rieck and his lifelong friend/brother Larry Fitch. Edward is survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved Aunt Jane, and a host of friends. He leaves to mourn his love Erin Black. Ed was an Army veteran. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 7th, at 10 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church in West Seneca.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.