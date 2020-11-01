RIECK - Edward Passed away on October 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Edward is the son of the late Edward and Genevieve Rieck; father to Samantha and Heather; step-dad to Justin Wekenmann; beloved brother to Lynn Rieck and his lifelong friend/brother Larry Fitch. Edward is survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved Aunt Jane, and a host of friends. He leaves to mourn his love Erin Black. Ed was an Army veteran. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 7th, at 10 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church in West Seneca.