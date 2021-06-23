Menu
Edward F. RUSINSKI Jr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY
RUSINSKI - Edward F. Jr.
June 22, 2021, age 80. Survived by Linda V. (nee Szubinski) Rusinski; caring brother of David P. Rusinski, the late Jean (late Ted) Micolajczak and Arlene (late Walter) Berry; dear uncle of Larry Lukasik. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
I love you Ed. I always will. Until we are together again in Jesus' Kingdom.
Linda Rusinski
Family
June 27, 2021
