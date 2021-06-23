RUSINSKI - Edward F. Jr.
June 22, 2021, age 80. Survived by Linda V. (nee Szubinski) Rusinski; caring brother of David P. Rusinski, the late Jean (late Ted) Micolajczak and Arlene (late Walter) Berry; dear uncle of Larry Lukasik. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.