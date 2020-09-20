Bratek - Edward S.
Of Blasdell, NY, September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Dynda) Bratek; loving father of Deborah (Richard) McDonald, Kathy Ann Pokigo, Robert Bratek and Mark Bratek; cherished grandpa of Ashley McDonald, Caitlin (Shane) Jacopin and Edward Bratek II; adored great-grandpa of Riley and Emmy Jacopin; dear brother of Jean (late Joseph) Lachowski and the late Mamie (late Stanley) Kozub, John (late Helen), Julius (late Julia), Josephine (late Stanley) Cizdziel, Stanley (Joan), Steffie (late Leonard) Nowak, Joseph (Irene) and Walter (late Jane); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present Sunday (Today) 2-6 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church (Please assemble at Church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Bratek retired from the Ford Stamping Plant after working there for over 32 years. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.