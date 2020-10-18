GROAT - Rev. Edward S.
October 14, 2020, of South Dayton, NY, at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie J. (Smith) Groat; loving father of Russell (Jeanette) Groat and the late Wendy Groat; grandfather of Adam and Edward Groat; brother of Shirley (late Alfonse) Schintzius, late Elizabeth (Peter) Smith and Katherine (Jere) Myers. A grave side service was held at Acacia Park Cemetery, North Tonawanda. Edward was a WWII Army Air Corp vet, founder of the Indian Church of Buffalo 60 years ago and served as the Pastor for over 50 years. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, N. Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.