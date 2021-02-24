Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward J. . SCHWENDLER Esq Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
SCHWENDLER - Edward J. Jr., Esq.
Of Tonawanda, Twp., February 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Ann M. Knight Schwendler and the late Jean K. (Brink) Schwendler; dear father of Anne (John R. "Jack") Sullivan, Edward (Cindy) Schwendler III, Esq., Barbara (Mark) Szafranski and Mark (Holly) Schwendler; step-father of Gerald (Karen) Knight, Lynn (Ed) Friel, Jeff Knight and Leslie (Paul) Berry; loving grandfather of four, great-grandfather of four and nine step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren; brother of Mary (Robert) Kilduff and the late Robert (late Alice) Schwendler; also survived by nephews and his loyal legal assistant Linda Sunday. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore Friday, 4-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 263 Claremont Ave. at Chelsea Ave., Tonawanda, Twp. Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and capacity requirements will be followed. Memorial contributions to Blessed Sacrament Church, Parish Fund or St. Joseph's Collegiate Institutional Advancement Fund, 845 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, 14223 are preferred. Condolences shared online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament RC Church
263 Claremont Ave. at Chelsea Ave, Tonawanda, Twp, NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.