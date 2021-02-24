SCHWENDLER - Edward J. Jr., Esq.
Of Tonawanda, Twp., February 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Ann M. Knight Schwendler and the late Jean K. (Brink) Schwendler; dear father of Anne (John R. "Jack") Sullivan, Edward (Cindy) Schwendler III, Esq., Barbara (Mark) Szafranski and Mark (Holly) Schwendler; step-father of Gerald (Karen) Knight, Lynn (Ed) Friel, Jeff Knight and Leslie (Paul) Berry; loving grandfather of four, great-grandfather of four and nine step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren; brother of Mary (Robert) Kilduff and the late Robert (late Alice) Schwendler; also survived by nephews and his loyal legal assistant Linda Sunday. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore Friday, 4-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 263 Claremont Ave. at Chelsea Ave., Tonawanda, Twp. Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and capacity requirements will be followed. Memorial contributions to Blessed Sacrament Church, Parish Fund or St. Joseph's Collegiate Institutional Advancement Fund, 845 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, 14223 are preferred. Condolences shared online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.