Edward T. SKOLARCZYK
FUNERAL HOME
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY
SKOLARCZYK - Edward T.
June 26, 2021 of South Buffalo, NY. Son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Luty) Skolarczyk; dear brother of the late Walter, Sophie (late Richard) Pfohl, Julia Skolarczyk, Helen (late James) Huenink, Josephine (late Stephen) Horhota, Bertha Skolarczyk and Joseph (late Ruth) Skolarczyk; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Ed's family would like to thank the staff at Autumnview Healthcare Facility for their professional care and friendship. Mass of Christian Burial to be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Our Lady of Charity Parish at St. Ambrose Worship Site at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park. Share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
Jul
10
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish: Holy Family Worship Site
1901 South Park Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
