Edward W. "Eddie" SPONHOLZ Jr.
SPONHOLZ - Edward W., Jr. "Eddie"
Completed his earthly journey and has gone to God, our Father on September 5, 2021. He was loved by countless family and friends and will be missed by all. He leaves behind his wife, Susie (nee Prieur), son Adam (Nikki), daughter Sally (Jonathan), his favorite granddaughter Sunnie, and his four little grandson buddies, Spencer, Corey, Dominic and Ryan; son of the late Patricia Keil; son-in-law of the late Frances Prieur; brother of Wayne (Terri), Gary (Teri), Dawn (Bernie), Lisa (Mary) and Scott (Ellen); brother-in-law of Gary (Bettie), Gail (Tom), Shelly (Don), Dale and Bobby (Dee). Please join us Saturday, September 11th, from 4-8 PM, to pay respects, bring a story or memory of him at the Polish Falcons Club, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Please share online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Polish Falcons Club
445 Columbia Ave, Depew, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Scott & Family, May God bless you & your family in this time of sorrow.
Sue Bohn
Other
September 11, 2021
