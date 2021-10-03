Menu
Edward R. STANTON Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
STANTON - Edward R., Sr.
Of Orchard Park, NY, left this world too soon on September 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Jane E. (Pfaffenbach) Stanton; dearest father of Elizabeth Stanton (Michael Mugler), Tonya M. Stanton (Brandon D. Spratz), Shanna L. Stanton (Jay Case) and Edward R. Stanton Jr.; grandfather of Travis, Owen, Oliver and baby to be Mugler; son of the late John W., Sr. and Ann L. (Carson) Stanton; brother of Sandee McQueen, Robert, James, Jack and Cheryl Ann Stanton; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
We are so sorry for your loss. We pray for comfort & strength. God bless you and your family
Carl & Anna Schlueter
October 4, 2021
