STANTON - Edward R., Sr.
Of Orchard Park, NY, left this world too soon on September 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Jane E. (Pfaffenbach) Stanton; dearest father of Elizabeth Stanton (Michael Mugler), Tonya M. Stanton (Brandon D. Spratz), Shanna L. Stanton (Jay Case) and Edward R. Stanton Jr.; grandfather of Travis, Owen, Oliver and baby to be Mugler; son of the late John W., Sr. and Ann L. (Carson) Stanton; brother of Sandee McQueen, Robert, James, Jack and Cheryl Ann Stanton; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.