Strell - Edward S.Of Elma, NY December 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Marzec) Strell; dearest father of Christopher Strell, Susan (Joel) Morawski and the late Kenneth Strell; loving grandfather of Joel, Edward, Christiane, Kristen, Kenneth Jr., Daniel, Elayna, Alexandra, Andrew and Adam; great-grandfather of Brian; brother of Joseph (Lillian) Strzelczyk. A private wake and Mass of Christian Burial was offered at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and online condolences at