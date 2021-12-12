Menu
Edward S. STRELL
Strell - Edward S.
Of Elma, NY December 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Marzec) Strell; dearest father of Christopher Strell, Susan (Joel) Morawski and the late Kenneth Strell; loving grandfather of Joel, Edward, Christiane, Kristen, Kenneth Jr., Daniel, Elayna, Alexandra, Andrew and Adam; great-grandfather of Brian; brother of Joseph (Lillian) Strzelczyk. A private wake and Mass of Christian Burial was offered at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and online condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
