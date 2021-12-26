SULLIVAN - Edward Gerald
December 22, 2021, age 90. Beloved husband of 69 years to Marjorie A. (nee Silvey) Sullivan; loving father of Shauna S. (James) Muhl and the late Lisa M. (Mark) Buffington; cherished grandfather of Ted (Shannon) Buffington and Patrick Schunck; adored great-grandfather of Liam. The family will be present on Monday from 5-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. You may view the Mass via live-stream at https://www.stpiusxgetzville.org/
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.