Buffalo News
Edward Gerald SULLIVAN
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
SULLIVAN - Edward Gerald
December 22, 2021, age 90. Beloved husband of 69 years to Marjorie A. (nee Silvey) Sullivan; loving father of Shauna S. (James) Muhl and the late Lisa M. (Mark) Buffington; cherished grandfather of Ted (Shannon) Buffington and Patrick Schunck; adored great-grandfather of Liam. The family will be present on Monday from 5-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. You may view the Mass via live-stream at https://www.stpiusxgetzville.org/. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Church
1700 North French Road, Getzville , NY
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
You may view the Mass via live-stream at https://www.stpiusxgetzville.org/
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. He will truly be missed
Kaiser Family
Friend
December 27, 2021
