Buffalo News
Edward T. "Ski" SIKORSKI
Of West Seneca, NY, October 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Rappa) Sikorski; loving father of Mark Sikorski, Barbara (Mark) Korzaniewski, and Larry (Cory Ann) Sikorski; cherished "Dziadz" grandpa of Mark, Jeffrey, Jordan, Michelle, Molly, Alex, Max, Karly, Kasey, Lucas, Travis, Sydney, Jessica, Hayden, Ryan, and Krysia; adored great-grandpa of Wyatt, Owen, and Amelia; dearest brother-in-law of the late Edmund (late Krysia) Rappa; dear uncle of Ray (Erica) Rappa and Dr. Linda Rappa. The family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Memorial Service and Military Honors will begin at 6:30 PM. Mr. Sikorski was a proud Army WWII Veteran and retired from the Town of West Seneca as a Fire and First Aid Dispatcher. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.
