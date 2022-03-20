TURNER - Edward R.
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on March 13, 2022 at age 87. Beloved husband of the late Norine (nee Finnigan) Turner; devoted father of Rita Norine (late Dennis) Turner-Baker, Genevieve Marie (Scott) Turner-Hapeman and the late Edward R. Turner Jr.; cherished grandfather of Nicole (Brian), Barbara (Joe), Scott, Amanda (Dan), Paige and the late Brandon; adored great-grandfather of Alexa, Kaylee, Jack, Brooklynne and Zane; dear brother of the late Gloria (late George) Turner-Nebrich and the late Paul Turner; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, on Tuesday (March 22, 2022), at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Relatives and friends may visit DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Tuesday (March 22, 2022), from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.