Edward R. TURNER
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on March 13, 2022 at age 87. Beloved husband of the late Norine (nee Finnigan) Turner; devoted father of Rita Norine (late Dennis) Turner-Baker, Genevieve Marie (Scott) Turner-Hapeman and the late Edward R. Turner Jr.; cherished grandfather of Nicole (Brian), Barbara (Joe), Scott, Amanda (Dan), Paige and the late Brandon; adored great-grandfather of Alexa, Kaylee, Jack, Brooklynne and Zane; dear brother of the late Gloria (late George) Turner-Nebrich and the late Paul Turner; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, on Tuesday (March 22, 2022), at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Relatives and friends may visit DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Tuesday (March 22, 2022), from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
Rita and Genevieve you both are in my thoughts. Your dad has always been an example of how to live a life of love for family and service to others. I will miss his sense of humor and the joyfulness whenever I was around him! I always felt very special that he is my godfather. I will miss him!
Lynda Nebrich Fries
Family
March 21, 2022
Loved those 2. They were always in my corner, very supportive and still continuing in my prayers. God bless them and the family.
Glen Miller
Friend
March 21, 2022
Rita and Nicole, I am very sorry about the loss if your Father and Grandfather. May the memories of him, keep his spirit alive in both of you.
Julie Ciccarelli
Friend
March 20, 2022
