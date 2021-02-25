Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward R. TURNER Jr.
ABOUT
Kenmore East High School
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
TURNER - Edward R. Jr.,
Age 65 of the City of Tonawanda, unexpectedly, February 20, 2021. Former husband of the late Elaine (nee Fulsom) Turner; father of Nicole (Brian) Malczewski and the late Brandon E. Turner; grampa of Alexa, Kaylee and Brooklynne; son of Edward R. Turner, Sr. and the late Norine Turner; and brother of Rita Turner Baker (late Dennis J. Baker) and Genevieve (Scott) Hapeman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Edward was a graduate of Kenmore East High School and also a graduate of Culinary Institute of America in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was the owner and operator of the former Turner's Landing Restaurant in Tonawanda and was presently a Chef at the Seneca Niagara Casino for the past 20 years. Edward was also an avid Golfer. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, February 26th, from 4-6 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be held at 6 PM, following the visitation. Everyone is welcome. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Service
6:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Feb
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are so very sorry for your unimaginable loss. Our sincerest condolences to all of you. May God hold Ed in the palm of His hands, until you meet again. God bless you all. Love, Carolyn, John & Family
Carolyn Roos
March 1, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Ed´s passing. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed. Our deepest condolences.
Helen & Julianne
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results