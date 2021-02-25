TURNER - Edward R. Jr.,
Age 65 of the City of Tonawanda, unexpectedly, February 20, 2021. Former husband of the late Elaine (nee Fulsom) Turner; father of Nicole (Brian) Malczewski and the late Brandon E. Turner; grampa of Alexa, Kaylee and Brooklynne; son of Edward R. Turner, Sr. and the late Norine Turner; and brother of Rita Turner Baker (late Dennis J. Baker) and Genevieve (Scott) Hapeman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Edward was a graduate of Kenmore East High School and also a graduate of Culinary Institute of America in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was the owner and operator of the former Turner's Landing Restaurant in Tonawanda and was presently a Chef at the Seneca Niagara Casino for the past 20 years. Edward was also an avid Golfer. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, February 26th, from 4-6 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be held at 6 PM, following the visitation. Everyone is welcome. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.