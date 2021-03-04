TUROLDO - Edward C.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 2nd, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Marian L. (nee Epolito) Turoldo; devoted father of John (Sabrina) Turoldo, Mark (Donna) Turoldo and Valerie (Edwin) Santiago; cherished grandfather of Michael (Christina), Kristin (Chris), Jenna, Jackie, Alexandra, Arianna, Danielle (Christina), Mark (Ali) and Julianna; adored great-grandfather of Gabriella, Carter, Mikah, Niko and Cali; dear brother of Florence (late Louis) Casseta and the late Patricia (late Michael), Virginia, Mary, Helen, Rosemary and Eva; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Friday from 4-7 PM, where prayers will be held Saturday morning at 7:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church at 9 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Edwards name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.