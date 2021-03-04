Menu
Edward C. TUROLDO
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
TUROLDO - Edward C.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 2nd, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Marian L. (nee Epolito) Turoldo; devoted father of John (Sabrina) Turoldo, Mark (Donna) Turoldo and Valerie (Edwin) Santiago; cherished grandfather of Michael (Christina), Kristin (Chris), Jenna, Jackie, Alexandra, Arianna, Danielle (Christina), Mark (Ali) and Julianna; adored great-grandfather of Gabriella, Carter, Mikah, Niko and Cali; dear brother of Florence (late Louis) Casseta and the late Patricia (late Michael), Virginia, Mary, Helen, Rosemary and Eva; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Friday from 4-7 PM, where prayers will be held Saturday morning at 7:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church at 9 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Edwards name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
6
Prayer Service
7:30a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia's Church
NY
Kalamata Restaraunt
March 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy Donna, Mark and your family. Always enjoyed seeing your Dad and Mom when they came to my work. Dad always had a funny story to tell us to brighten our day. Miss him. God bless you all.
Janice Pfohl
March 4, 2021
MT North East Service Team
March 4, 2021
