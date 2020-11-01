LAUFER - Edward W.
Of Tonawanda; entered into rest October 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Diann J. (nee Callowhill) Laufer; devoted father of Ann (David) Mischler; loving son of the late Charles and Anna Laufer; dear brother of the late Charles, James, Albert, Louis, Frank, Fred, William and brother-in-law of Ann (late David) Reidpath and John (Michelle) Callowhill; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Wednesday in Zion U.C.C. 15 Koenig Circle, Tonawanda, at 11 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Edward was a National Guard veteran, Post Commander of Amherst AMVETS Post #49 and former Vice-President of Local #395. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.