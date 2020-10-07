PAPAJ - Edward W.
Of Buffalo, New York, October 6, 2020, at age 93. Beloved husband of the late Louise (Rembis); loving father of Ronald (Jill), Denise, Ed Jr. (Michele) Robert, Richard (Judy), Donna and the late Dianne Papaj; devoted grandfather of Stephanie (John) Parkes, Rebecca, Eddie, Bryan, Sarah, Jenna and Ricky; dear brother of Loretta (late Edward) Quinn and the late Lillian (late Walter) Wloch, John, Stanley, Genevieve (late Joseph) Colone, Rose (late Eugene) Sia, Arthur (Diana) and Chester; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Thursday, 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst Street, Friday at 12 Noon. Please assemble at Church and be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are required. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Edward was a WWII Army Veteran and a member of Niagara Frontier Post #1041. He worked at General Motors for over 40 years, where he was a member of the UAW #774 and owned Ed's Barbershop, in Black Rock for over 50 years. Edward was also a very active member of Assumption Church where he was a Lector, Altar Server, Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Holy Name and St. Vincent De Paul Societies. Condolences may be shared online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.