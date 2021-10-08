Menu
Edward F. WALSH
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Nichols School
WALSH - Edward F.
Born in Buffalo on December 28, 1924; died peacefully at Canterbury Woods, on September 25, 2021, with his children by his side and his sister on the phone. His beloved wife for 66 years, Grace S. Walsh, predeceased him in 2018. Devoted father of Edward F. Walsh, Jr., Grace W. Munschauer and Nelson S. Walsh; proud grandfather of Liza, Ellie, Rick, Lyman, Virginia, Charlotte, Grace Louise and Nelson Jr.; loving great-grandfather of Avery, Haley, Grant, Addison, Colette and Alden. Loved all of the special members of his family who married children and grandchildren; Virginia R. Walsh, David A. Munschauer, Victoria S. Walsh, Sean P. Keenan, Andrew G. Beasley, Andrea L. Gaul, Perrin F. Duke and Joanne B. Stiles; two amazing family members surviving him sister; Jerry W. Clauss and sister-in-law Sally K. Walsh. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11 AM, at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214. Memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Buffalo, 282 Babcock Street, Buffalo, NY 14210 or the Nichols School, 1250 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY 14216. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences and memories may be shared at
www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
23
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph University Parish
3269 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I loved this gentleman from the very first. He raised my beloved pal, Gracie , to be upstanding, funny , loyal and And way too frugal ( our off-campus house required puffy down jackets mittens inside- thermostat down) . Her mother , Holly, was so beautiful to behold. They , as a team, created that great Walsh family - Ted grace norb ). That made us all happy to love and be loved. Thanks. X. Great memories not to be forgotten. So brief , are these .. but so long in the scheme. Xxx.
Lucy Dodd
November 22, 2021
We are all so thankful to be given the opportunity to care for such an incredible person. His love for his family and dear friends was truly beautiful to watch and learn from. We loved having talks and learning his Nampisms along the way. He is missed!!!
Team Namper
Other
October 11, 2021
Sincerest sympathy. May God bless family and friends in this time of sorrow.
Dennis and Jean Proefrock
October 8, 2021
