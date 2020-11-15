SHERMAN - Edward Walter, Jr.
November 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Loraine B. Sherman; father to Tracy Sherman, Robert Sherman, Maggie (Jeffrey) Kugler and the late Edward W. Sherman IV. The family will be present on Tuesday, November 24, from 3-4 PM at PERNA, DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY 14221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great on November 25 at 10:30 AM. Interment immediately following the Mass at Cold Springs Cemetery, Lockport NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to local food banks. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face covering will be required. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.