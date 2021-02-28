WARNES - Edward D.
February 25, 2021, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 73 years. Loving father of Edwin S. "Tooter" Warnes II, Michael Warnes, Jessica (Shaun) Wentland and Megan Warnes; grandfather of Emily Berta, Alexa and Peyton Wentland; brother of Francis, Ronald Warnes, Patricia "Patsy" Loretto and the late Caroline Warnes and Suzie DeCarlo. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday March 1, 2021 at 10 AM from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ed's name to St. Jude's
. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.