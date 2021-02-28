Menu
Edward D. WARNES
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
WARNES - Edward D.
February 25, 2021, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 73 years. Loving father of Edwin S. "Tooter" Warnes II, Michael Warnes, Jessica (Shaun) Wentland and Megan Warnes; grandfather of Emily Berta, Alexa and Peyton Wentland; brother of Francis, Ronald Warnes, Patricia "Patsy" Loretto and the late Caroline Warnes and Suzie DeCarlo. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday March 1, 2021 at 10 AM from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ed's name to St. Jude's. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
North Collins, NY
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Warnes family, so sorry for your loss. RIP Ed.
Barb and Ted Schwabel
Friend
February 28, 2021
Eddie was a big, kind man who will be sincerely missed. May God bless him with the unimaginable peace, love and joy of His kingdom. As Lou said earlier, rest easy Eddie with all our departed classmates from the N. Collins class of 1965.
Tony Pridgeon
Classmate
February 28, 2021
You will be missed at family gatherings.
Dawn Lorenzo
Family
February 28, 2021
Rest easy Ed.
Lou LiVecchi
February 27, 2021
