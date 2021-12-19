ZIMMER - Edward J.
December 16, 2021, husband of the late Elizabeth J. (Pease) Zimmer; father of Diane M. Zimmer; brother of Elizabeth (late Thomas) Canfield and the late Arlene M. (late Arthur) Canfield; beloved friend of Karin Weale; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday morning at 11 AM, at the Lakeside Cemetery Chapel, 4810 Camp Rd., Hamburg. Mr. Zimmer worked as a Bricklayer at Bethlehem Steel and was a Navy veteran in the Korean War. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Pixie Mamas Rescue. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2021.