ZIMMER - Edward J.December 16, 2021, husband of the late Elizabeth J. (Pease) Zimmer; father of Diane M. Zimmer; brother of Elizabeth (late Thomas) Canfield and the late Arlene M. (late Arthur) Canfield; beloved friend of Karin Weale; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday morning at 11 AM, at the Lakeside Cemetery Chapel, 4810 Camp Rd., Hamburg. Mr. Zimmer worked as a Bricklayer at Bethlehem Steel and was a Navy veteran in the Korean War. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Pixie Mamas Rescue. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com