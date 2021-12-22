ZMUDA - Edward E.
December 20, 2021, age 84, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of 61 years to Diane B. (nee Izydorczak) Zmuda; dearest father of Bonnie (Matthew, MD) Cywinski, Ann (Edward) McGrogan, Tammy (John) Whissel and Scott (Dawn) Zmuda; loving grandfather of Maxwell Cywinski, Meghan and Ryan McGrogan, Sophia and Helana Whissel, Cameron, Ethan and Gavin Zmuda; son of the late Edward and Helen (nee Matuszak) Zmuda; brother-in-law of Beverly (late Leonard) Lorka; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, December 22 (Today), 3-8 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, at Resurrection Church, at 9:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Mr. Zmuda served in the U.S. Marines and was a retiree of General Motors. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.