Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward E. ZMUDA
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
ZMUDA - Edward E.
December 20, 2021, age 84, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of 61 years to Diane B. (nee Izydorczak) Zmuda; dearest father of Bonnie (Matthew, MD) Cywinski, Ann (Edward) McGrogan, Tammy (John) Whissel and Scott (Dawn) Zmuda; loving grandfather of Maxwell Cywinski, Meghan and Ryan McGrogan, Sophia and Helana Whissel, Cameron, Ethan and Gavin Zmuda; son of the late Edward and Helen (nee Matuszak) Zmuda; brother-in-law of Beverly (late Leonard) Lorka; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, December 22 (Today), 3-8 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, at Resurrection Church, at 9:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Mr. Zmuda served in the U.S. Marines and was a retiree of General Motors. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Dec
23
Service
9:30a.m.
Resurrection Church
130 Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Sorry to hear about Eddie one of the best many memories
Tony luczak
December 26, 2021
Diane and Family so sorry of Eddie´s passing, he came from a Great family and created one of his own. I have so many great memories of my family and Eddie´s
Rose Grajek
Friend
December 23, 2021
Our heart goes out to all his family
Fred and Angeline Zmuda
Family
December 23, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to you and your family.Dan/Elaine Kulinski
Daniel Kulinski
December 23, 2021
I have known Ed for over 70 years,first as altar boys at St. John Kanty and later we would meet up again as fellow workers at the Chevrolet plant, always a smile and hello. He was a great person, May he rest in peace.
Jack Barnas
December 23, 2021
Dear Diane, So very sorry to learn of Ed's passing. Condolences to you & the family. Prayers for Ed and all of you.
Joyce Siuda
December 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Jim Fregelette
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results