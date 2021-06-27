Menu
Edward M. ZYBALA
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
ZYBALA - Edward M.
December 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Loretta (nee Young) Zybala; loving father of Karen (late Richard) Snider, Cheryl (Kevin) Chiarot, David (Kristina) and the late Michael Zybala; father-in-law of the late Tammy Zybala; cherished grandfather of Ryan and Michael Lennon and Rachel, Justin, Bethany, Christopher, Sarah and Elizabeth Chiarot and Caroline, Daniel and Mathew Zybala and Anthony and Erika Marin; great-grandfather of 12 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Florence Zybala and predeceased by four brothers and four sisters; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to the lessening of COVID-19 restrictions in our community, the family would like to now gather to celebrate Ed's life. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Wednesday, June 30th at 10:45 AM. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Memorial Mass
10:45a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Ave., NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
