STENZEL - Edwin A.
Passed away October 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (Nosbisch) Stenzel; dear father of Joseph (Donna), Edwin Jr. (Gale), Debra, Arthur, David (Jackie), Thomas (Penny) and Frederick (Jenny) Stenzel; loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; son of the late Arthur and Helen (Davies) Stenzel
brother of the late Ruth (late Bill) Safka and late Arthur (late Dolores) Stenzel. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. Friends and family may call Friday from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org
. Mr. Stenzel was a Korean War Army veteran. He was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ. American Cribbage Congress and a Buffalo Sabres season ticket holder since their inception. He and his wife won Fan of the Year in 2013. He worked for Bethlehem Steel and was a licensed mortician who helped many local funeral homes. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.