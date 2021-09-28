CHATMON - Edwin L.
September 26, 2021. Niagara Falls, father of Kimberly (Cory) Schilling, April Chatmon, Andria (Brandon) Rudolph, brother of Josetta and Noreen Chatmon, Merdia (Fred) Myles and Norwood Chatmon, grandfather of Mariah, Isaiah, Jasmine, Mario, several nieces, nephews and granddogfather of Barkely and Myles. He was the brother of late Paul, Jerome, Isaac and Joseph Chatmon, Ella Katherine (Jacob) Williams, and Barbara Ann (Allan) Douglas. Visitation on Wednesday from 11-12PM at Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church, 166 59th Street, Niagara Falls, NY, services follow at 12 PM. At the request of the family, please wear face masks and practice social distancing. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.