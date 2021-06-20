CROWE - Edwin J. Jr.
Of West Seneca, NY. June 16, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Sophie (nee Gjuich); loving father of Sharon (Glenn) Siegrist, Edwin III (Sharon), Daniel (Diane), James (Jennifer); cherished grandfather of Jason, Steven (Amanda), Kevin, Logan (Ashley), Owen and Juliana Crowe, and Wesley, Lauren and Bryce Siegrist and great-grandfather of Allison; adored brother of Jean (Donald) Zimmerman, Mary Sue (Stephen) Record, James and the late Betty Hanssel; survived by many nieces and nephews. Ed was the first Buffalo Sabres season ticket holder in franchise history. He was an avid golfer and Notre Dame football fan. A private Funeral Service is being held by the immediate family. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.