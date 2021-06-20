Menu
Edwin J. CROWE Jr.
Of West Seneca, NY. June 16, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Sophie (nee Gjuich); loving father of Sharon (Glenn) Siegrist, Edwin III (Sharon), Daniel (Diane), James (Jennifer); cherished grandfather of Jason, Steven (Amanda), Kevin, Logan (Ashley), Owen and Juliana Crowe, and Wesley, Lauren and Bryce Siegrist and great-grandfather of Allison; adored brother of Jean (Donald) Zimmerman, Mary Sue (Stephen) Record, James and the late Betty Hanssel; survived by many nieces and nephews. Ed was the first Buffalo Sabres season ticket holder in franchise history. He was an avid golfer and Notre Dame football fan. A private Funeral Service is being held by the immediate family. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Sorry to hear about your fathers' passing. I was blessed to have worked with your dad for over 30 years. He was always a pleasure to work with and taught me a lot. He was a wonderful and proud dad and husband. I have your family in my thoughts & prayers through this difficult time. I pray that you are comforted in knowing where he is now resting with his maker. He will be missed. Marie Joy
Marie Joy
Work
June 21, 2021
Sorry to hear of your Dads passing. I was their mailman for a number of years and live around the corner on Woodward Cres. until we moved West . Your Dad and Mom were always pleasant to talk to ,either as a mailman or a neighbor, they will be missed by all .
Duane & Betty Bace
June 20, 2021
