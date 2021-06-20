Sorry to hear about your fathers' passing. I was blessed to have worked with your dad for over 30 years. He was always a pleasure to work with and taught me a lot. He was a wonderful and proud dad and husband. I have your family in my thoughts & prayers through this difficult time. I pray that you are comforted in knowing where he is now resting with his maker. He will be missed. Marie Joy

Marie Joy Work June 21, 2021