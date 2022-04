GORSKI - Edwin H.

April 2, 2022, age 89, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 67 years to Dorothy (nee Lelek) Gorski; dearest father of Robert (Bonnie) Gorski, Kim (Ron) Friedrich and Jill Gorski; dear grandfather of Emily Gorski and Ryan Friedrich; son of the late Martin and Victoria (nee Szudinski) Gorski; brother of the late Jean Mayer. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.