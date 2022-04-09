Janczyk - Edwin F.
Of Lackawanna, NY, April 6, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Tomaszewski) Janczyk; loving father of David (Kara), Paul (Nadia), Raymond, John, and Daryl Janczyk; loving grandfather of Adam, Dean, Shelby, Jillian, Kate and Nickolas. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM, at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell (Please assemble at the Church). Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Ed was a retired machinist from Bethlehem Steel Co., and a firefighter with the City of Lackawanna. He was also proud Navy Veteran and a member of the VFW Col. Weber Post #898. Ed was a sports enthusiast and especially an avid, competitive bowler most of his life in Lackawanna and the surrounding areas. Lastly Ed, was a devoted volunteer for many years at Roswell Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance and the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2022.