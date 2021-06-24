LEHSTEN - Edwin H. "Wonnie"
June 22, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Son of the late William and Emma. Beloved husband of the late Marleis; dearest father of Edwin A. (Lisa), Bruce John, Joyce A. (Louis) Agosto; cherished grandfather of Jason, Hannah, Bruce Jr., Samantha, Louie, Nicholas and great-granddaughter, Ayla Agosto; dear brother of Carl (late Bernice) and was predeceased by loving brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 1-6 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at Ebenezer UCC. Please assemble at the church. If desired, contributions may be made to Vigliant Fire Company, where Wonnie was a Life Member. Your memories and condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.