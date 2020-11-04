CROCKER - Edwin Leighton "Ed"

Of Alexandria, Virginia passed away unexpectedly August 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Denise (Giraud) Crocker; and father of Fiona (Crocker) Golden and Alan Wilkinson. Ed was born September 22, 1931, to James and Jane (Lawton) Crocker in Buffalo, NY. He was a graduate of Kenmore Senior High School, class of 1949. Following high school, Ed enlisted in the U.S Coast Guard where served as a Radioman during the Korean War. Following his service in the Coast Guard he attended the University of Buffalo where in 1957, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. While at UB he was a proud member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity. Throughout his life, Ed loved to travel. After college, he accepted an overseas position in Turkey at Robert College. While in Turkey, he met and later married, Denise Giraud on September 30, 1965. Time spent on his sailing boat, the Oynash was one of his many joyous memories. After Turkey, Ed moved on in his career continuing his work in institutional financial management with titles of Treasurer and Vice-President. His employers were the American University of Beirut, in Lebanon, General Theological Seminary, in New York City, Mills College, in Oakland, California, and he ended his long, successful career at the Association of American Medical Colleges, in Washington, DC. Ed loved spending time with friends and family. He especially enjoyed annual summer reunions in Fort Erie, Canada, where he would spend many weeks with his close Buffalo crew. Ed was also an avid Buffalo Bills fan, tennis player, duck carver, photographer, and fisherman. He will be fondly remembered for the twinkle in his eyes, the smile on his face, and his warm, caring Western New York personality. Ed is survived by his wife of 55 years, Denise Crocker; his daughter Fiona (Randy) Golden; his stepson Alan Wilkinson; his grandson Michael Golden; his nephews Leslie Baker and Russ Baker; he was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Louise (Crocker) Baker. Edwin Leighton Crocker's ashes will be placed in a niche at Arlington National Cemetery December 10, 2020 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, have a toast in his honor and remember all the good times spent with him, or you can make a donation to the University of Buffalo, the U.S. Coast Guard, or to the Oceanic Society.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.