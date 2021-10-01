Menu
Edwin J. MARCHANT Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street
Angola, NY
MARCHANT - Edwin J., Sr
September 29, 2021. Of Angola, NY. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Marchant (Styn); dear father of Jean (James) Berry, Michele (Frank) Benzing, Kathy (Mike) Schneller, Edwin J. Jr. (Kim Dominiak), Joseph (Pamela) Marchant and Melissa (Matthew) Herman; cherished papa of 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; brother of Marjorie (Walter) Lukas and Susan (Martin) Paventi; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, from 12-2 PM and 5-8 PM, at the LATIMORE SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10:30 AM at Saint Anthony's Church, Farnham, NY. Please assemble at church. Edwin was a 50 year member of the Lake Erie Beach Volunteer Fire Co. and past Fire Chief. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lake Erie Beach Vol. Fire Co. or Hospice of Buffalo in Mr. Marchant's name.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Oct
3
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Saint Anthony's Church
Farnham, NY
Our prayers and condolences to the Mrs. Marchand, all the children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. May he RIP with his buddy, (my Dad) Bob! The Booker Family
Patricia Bergmann-Booker
Friend
October 3, 2021
Even as years have passed I still look back on times spent with people. I met Ed when I was a teen, being friends with his sister. To Pat, his sisters, children and grandchildren, I pray you are well.
Noreen Stevens
October 1, 2021
Ed was such a great friend and always "Johnny On the Spot" when we had an appliance problem. He and Bob can tell each other stories now!
Eileen Hansen
October 1, 2021
