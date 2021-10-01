MARCHANT - Edwin J., Sr

September 29, 2021. Of Angola, NY. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Marchant (Styn); dear father of Jean (James) Berry, Michele (Frank) Benzing, Kathy (Mike) Schneller, Edwin J. Jr. (Kim Dominiak), Joseph (Pamela) Marchant and Melissa (Matthew) Herman; cherished papa of 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; brother of Marjorie (Walter) Lukas and Susan (Martin) Paventi; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, from 12-2 PM and 5-8 PM, at the LATIMORE SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10:30 AM at Saint Anthony's Church, Farnham, NY. Please assemble at church. Edwin was a 50 year member of the Lake Erie Beach Volunteer Fire Co. and past Fire Chief. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lake Erie Beach Vol. Fire Co. or Hospice of Buffalo in Mr. Marchant's name.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 1, 2021.