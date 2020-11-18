Menu
Edwin "Caesar" MYERS
Of West Seneca, entered into rest November 12, 2020. Devoted father of Dr. Jeanne M. Myers and the late John M. Myers; cherished grandfather of Alexandria Myers, Johnny Myers, Jr., Amanda Marie (Mike) Manzella and Dr. Joanna M. Dunn; loving son of the late George and Jeanette Myers; dear brother of the late George (Sue) Myers and Anne Pierce; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, on Friday morning at 10:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Myers was an army veteran and a retired Buffalo Police Officer. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
