Edwin Lyman PRICE
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
PRICE - Edwin Lyman
Age 91, of Niagara Falls, longtime companion of Margaret Diez entered into rest on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Northgate Health Care Facility. Edwin was born on March 10, 1930, in Flint, MI. He is the son of the late Eli and the late Ethel (McIntyre) Price. Edwin served in the U.S Army during the Korean war from 1949 to 1952. He retired from Bell/Textron as a Technician in the mid 1990's for 30 years. Edwin was a member of the Odd Fellows, the Sacarissa-Bell Lodge 307, the VFW Post # 54 in Niagara Falls. He was very devoted to his late parents and loved his motorcycles. Surviving is his companion since 1967 Margaret Diez; his children Elizabeth "Beth" (John) Ceretto of Lewiston and Edwin G. (Gloria) Price of Niagara Falls; his brother, Robert "Bob" G. Price; his grandchildren, Anne Marie (Bret) McDermitt, John Ceretto II, Vincent (Sonya) Ceretto MD, Theresa (Dan) Behm and Brittany Price; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Clara, and Eli McDermitt and Peter Behm. Edwin was predeceased by three sisters, Ethel Price, Janice Arnone and Dorothy Morgan. A private graveside service will be held at North Ridge Cemetery, Town of Cambria, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES INC. Please Share condolences online at www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.
2 Entries
Edwin, Our deepest condolences to you on the loss of your Dad; may God bless you and your family.
Fred & Diane Bruening
June 22, 2021
My dad Kurt was friends with Ed and we used to visit. I remember playing with Beth and Ed Jr. . He gave my brother Kurt and I some old electronics and got me interested in what became my career. I remember the bikes! So sorry for your loss. He was a good man!
Bob Mathiebe
Friend
June 22, 2021
