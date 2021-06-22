PRICE - Edwin Lyman
Age 91, of Niagara Falls, longtime companion of Margaret Diez entered into rest on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Northgate Health Care Facility. Edwin was born on March 10, 1930, in Flint, MI. He is the son of the late Eli and the late Ethel (McIntyre) Price. Edwin served in the U.S Army during the Korean war from 1949 to 1952. He retired from Bell/Textron as a Technician in the mid 1990's for 30 years. Edwin was a member of the Odd Fellows, the Sacarissa-Bell Lodge 307, the VFW Post # 54 in Niagara Falls. He was very devoted to his late parents and loved his motorcycles. Surviving is his companion since 1967 Margaret Diez; his children Elizabeth "Beth" (John) Ceretto of Lewiston and Edwin G. (Gloria) Price of Niagara Falls; his brother, Robert "Bob" G. Price; his grandchildren, Anne Marie (Bret) McDermitt, John Ceretto II, Vincent (Sonya) Ceretto MD, Theresa (Dan) Behm and Brittany Price; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Clara, and Eli McDermitt and Peter Behm. Edwin was predeceased by three sisters, Ethel Price, Janice Arnone and Dorothy Morgan. A private graveside service will be held at North Ridge Cemetery, Town of Cambria, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to charity of one's choice
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.