Edwin T. McDERMOT
McDERMOT - Edwin T.
September 21, 2020. Formerly of Buffalo and Clayville, NY, after a courageous battle with dementia. Beloved husband of Margaret (Lawless) McDermot; dear son of the late Catherine Agnes and Harry McDermot, who helped build the Thomas Flyer car that won the Race Around the World in 1908; dear father of Nancy (Joseph) Farrell, Michael (Kerry), Timothy (Linda) and Maureen McDermot (Keith Clements); survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Harry (Mina) McDermot; survived by three nephews and a niece. No services at this time. Ed was a 40 year employee of Niagara Mohawk and a veteran of WWII. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


So sorry for the kiss of your loved one. My deepest thoughts and prayers to Family and Friends. I pray that your good memories of him will help get you through the tough days.
Dorothy Keyes
Friend
September 27, 2020
Tim and Linda sorry for your loss. I have great memories of your Dad at Nimo and the River. My prayers to you and your family.
Nick Venero
Fuquay Varina, NC
Nick Venero
Friend
September 26, 2020