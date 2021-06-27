COLON - Efrain, Jr.
Of Buffalo, NY, June 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Nayda I. (Rodriguez) Colon; dearest father of Branden, Olivia S. and Ryan M. Colon; loving son of Evelyn (Quinones) Rossy; brother of Miguel (Jennifer), Gregory and Jason Colon; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday, June 28, 2021 from 1-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. Mr. Colon was a Police Officer for the Buffalo Police Department and retired after 22 years of service. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.