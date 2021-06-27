We knew Junior while working with him at Pct. 12 and other areas of the department. He was a great police officer and a wonderful friend to those blessed to call him friend. He was always smiling and making people laugh. His warmth, humor and compassion will be sorely missed by all who knew him. May God bless Nayda, his children and all his family and friends with peace and comfort during this most difficult time. Tom and Jennie Lyon

