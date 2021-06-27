Menu
Efrain COLON Jr.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
COLON - Efrain, Jr.
Of Buffalo, NY, June 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Nayda I. (Rodriguez) Colon; dearest father of Branden, Olivia S. and Ryan M. Colon; loving son of Evelyn (Quinones) Rossy; brother of Miguel (Jennifer), Gregory and Jason Colon; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday, June 28, 2021 from 1-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. Mr. Colon was a Police Officer for the Buffalo Police Department and retired after 22 years of service. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Jun
28
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
My condolences and prayers hi out to the family. Efrain was a great police officer had the privilege of working with him some years ago
MICHELLE D CRAY
Work
July 2, 2021
Junior was an outstanding person. I first met him at the Fr Belle Center. Always a smile. God Bless his family. Rest In Peace Junior.
Frank Annarino
June 27, 2021
We knew Junior while working with him at Pct. 12 and other areas of the department. He was a great police officer and a wonderful friend to those blessed to call him friend. He was always smiling and making people laugh. His warmth, humor and compassion will be sorely missed by all who knew him. May God bless Nayda, his children and all his family and friends with peace and comfort during this most difficult time. Tom and Jennie Lyon
Tom and Jennie Lyon
June 27, 2021
My sincerest condolences to all the Colon family. I first met Junior at The Corner Store, in the 80's, where we had many laughs. He was always cracking jokes. Then again when he joined BPD. Nayda, my thoughts are with you ...
Savina Paradisi-Clark
Friend
June 27, 2021
