To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
much time has passed since i last saw paul & eileen.
she was an intelligent, kind and diligent worker who didn't suffer fools. we had many laughs and developed a friendship that i always treasured. paul shared much of the same qualities...always thinking of others and generous to a fault.
eileen and i spoke after paul's death; promising to get together but the bridge closure stood in the way. i tried to reach her in late spring and am just discovering why i couldn't.
may the family revel in their love and pride. they were a wonderful couple.