much time has passed since i last saw paul & eileen. she was an intelligent, kind and diligent worker who didn't suffer fools. we had many laughs and developed a friendship that i always treasured. paul shared much of the same qualities...always thinking of others and generous to a fault. eileen and i spoke after paul's death; promising to get together but the bridge closure stood in the way. i tried to reach her in late spring and am just discovering why i couldn't. may the family revel in their love and pride. they were a wonderful couple.

diane cassata October 15, 2021