ROBILLARD - Eileen C.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on October 21, 2020. Devoted mother of Justin Robillard, Eric Robillard and Kristopher Robillard; cherished grandmother of Angela Robillard; loving daughter of the late Robert and Irma Albini; dear sister of Robert (Sue) Albini, Mark (Leslie) Albini and Lisa Albini. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Monday from 2-7 PM for a gathering in Eileen's memory. Due to NYS guidelines 33% occupancy, masks, and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.